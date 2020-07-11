Testing reveals no additional cases in Portola skilled nursing facility

Eastern Plumas Health Care reported two positive COVID-19 test results for employees in the Portola Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) on July 9.

This afternoon, July 10, the health care facility announced that all employees of the facility have been tested and there were no more positive cases.

“The ongoing prevention protocols were successful in not only identifying an asymptomatic case but prevented a potential outbreak to the facility and community,” wrote Eastern Plumas Health Care CEO Doug McCoy. See the full release below:

For information regarding COVID-19 in Plumas County please contact Plumas County Public Health at 283-6400 or email [email protected]