The North Complex update: Multiple fires are controlled, contained and out!

Are you ready for some good news? While firefighters are still battling three large fires, a host of smaller ones are contained, controlled, or out.

The North Complex consists of multiple lightning-caused fires Aug. 17 on the Plumas and Lassen national forests. It covers a total of 54,367 acres. The three that have received the most attention are the Bear, Claremont and Sheep, but there were many smaller ones, which are all now 100 percent contained, some are controlled and some are out!

Of the many smaller fires associated with the North Complex, the Plumas National Forest is reporting that the Evans, Copper, Iron, Branch and Paxton are now considered controlled (a step beyond containment) and will continue to be monitored. Davis, Davis 2, Kessler, Meyers and Neer are considered out. Anna, Monitor, Monitor 2, and Monitor 3 were considered out on August 23. The Copper and Iron Fires remain 100 percent contained and are under mop up and patrol. Those fires ranged in size from .1 acres to 8 acres.

Of the big three, the Sheep Fire (which is burning near Susanville) is at 28,903 acres and is 3 percent contained. It has destroyed nine residences, damaged another and threatened 2,000 in total. Various evacuations are in place.

The Claremont Fire is at 20,423 acres and 7 percent contained. Thus far only one outbuilding as been lost in the La Porte Road area. Evacuations remain in place for Greenhorn, Spring Garden and part of the Highway 70 corridor. Advisory evacuations are in place for Cromberg, Sloat, part of Chandler Road and portions of East Quincy (residents that were evacuated Aug. 20 were allowed to return home yesterday.

The Bear Fire is at 4,901 acres and is 0 percent contained. An advisory evacuation was implemented this morning for part of the area.