The PDH Senior Life Solutions program holds walk to raise mental health awareness

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested the strength and resiliency of local communities. The global pandemic forced community members to cope with situations never before imagined, and many struggled with mental health as a result.

“This past year forced many to accept tough situations that they had little to no control over,” said Ericka Thompson, program director of Senior Life Solutions. “If you found that it impacted your mental health, you aren’t alone.”

Now, more than ever, it’s important to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. In an effort to combat this stigma, Senior Life Solutions organized a walk for PDH staff members May 19. More than 35 staff members demonstrated their support for this cause by participating in the walk and wearing the color green.

“It’s important to remember that working on your mental health and finding tools that help you thrive takes time,” concluded Thompson. “Change won’t happen overnight. Instead, by focusing on small changes, you can move through the stressors of the past year and develop long-term strategies to support yourself on an ongoing basis.”

Plumas District Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of adults typically 65 years of age and older struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety often related to aging.

If you or someone you know has recently experienced any of the following, this program might be right for you: For more information, visit www.pdh.org/service/senior-life-solutions or call 530-283-7131.