The photos of Jim McClain on display at Plumas Arts

For the months of July and August, the Plumas Arts gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy is featuring the work of local photographer Jim McClain (1949-2021).

James Allen McClain was born Sept. 19, 1949 in Plumas County. He graduated from Greenville High School and was drafted into the army and served a tour in Vietnam.

Jim returned to Plumas County in 1980 and made Quincy his home for the past 40 years. Jim had a successful flooring business — covering homes, restaurants, and schools — and leaving his mark.

Photography was a life-long hobby and passion for Jim. Landscapes, historic buildings, and portraits were of particular interest. Jim entered many photographs at the Plumas-Sierra County Fair and had a collection of ribbons including best of show at the Art Barn.

In 2007 his doctor gave a diagnosis of late-stage emphysema with the sad news that he had 1 to 2 years of life remaining. Jim seemed to use the information as a challenge to keep doing what he loved and he did. Defying the odds and proving the medical professionals wrong, he went on to live 12 more years. In his remaining years, Jim spent time doing fine woodworking projects on his home and capturing beauty in his lens. Mobility was difficult with his limited lung capacity and you may have seen him tooling around town on his Segway.

Some fine examples of his work are prominently displayed at SavMor in Quincy on its outside windows.

Jim left a legacy for us in his beautiful photographs. Proceeds from sales of his work benefit the Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center and Plumas Arts.

Plumas Arts will be opening early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, the day of the fair parade, to celebrate Jim’s work. Come on down to the gallery in July and August to see beautiful photographs and to support PCIRC and Plumas Arts with your purchase. The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday thru Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.