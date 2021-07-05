The photographs of Jim McClain will be on display at Plumas Arts this month and in August including "Fenced In Pastels." Image courtesy of Plumas Arts
Highlighted News 

The photos of Jim McClain on display at Plumas Arts

Editor

For the months of July and August, the Plumas Arts gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy is featuring the work of local photographer Jim McClain (1949-2021).

James Allen McClain was born Sept. 19, 1949 in Plumas County. He graduated from Greenville High School and was drafted into the army and served a tour in Vietnam.

Jim returned to Plumas County in 1980 and made Quincy his home for the past 40 years. Jim had a successful flooring business — covering homes, restaurants, and schools — and leaving his mark.

Photography was a life-long hobby and passion for Jim.  Landscapes, historic buildings, and portraits were of particular interest. Jim entered many photographs at the Plumas-Sierra County Fair and had a collection of ribbons including best of show at the Art Barn.

In 2007 his doctor gave a diagnosis of late-stage emphysema with the sad news that he had 1 to 2 years of life remaining. Jim seemed to use the information as a challenge to keep doing what he loved and he did. Defying the odds and proving the medical professionals wrong, he went on to live 12 more years. In his remaining years, Jim spent time doing fine woodworking projects on his home and capturing beauty in his lens. Mobility was difficult with his limited lung capacity and you may have seen him tooling around town on his Segway.

Some fine examples of his work are prominently displayed at SavMor in Quincy on its outside windows.

Jim left a legacy for us in his beautiful photographs. Proceeds from sales of his work benefit the Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center and Plumas Arts.

Plumas Arts will be opening early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, the day of the fair parade, to celebrate Jim’s work. Come on down to the gallery in July and August to see beautiful photographs and to support PCIRC and Plumas Arts with your purchase. The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday thru Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Road Goes On” will be on display at Plumas Arts — just one of many of Jim McClain’s photographs. Image courtesy of Plumas Arts

Related Posts

Lightning brings three reported fires to the Lassen with low risk of spread

Editor

Yesterday’s thunder storms over the Lassen National Forest brought lightning strikes and many reports of fire. In  response to multiple…

Meadow Valley celebrates July 4—once again

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]    After a year off, Meadow Valley residents, returning family members and guests turned out for…

Dotta and Sugar fires now part of the Beckwourth Complex

Editor

July 4 marked a new management team and a new name for the Dotta and Sugar Fires burning near Beckwourth….

He’s back! Jake Cagle and an incident command team arrive on the PNF

Editor

Quincy CHP reported the news on its Facebook page this morning, so Plumas News checked in with Leslie Edlund, the…

Dotta Fire is 15 percent contained; Sugar Fire is 25 percent contained

Editor

The Plumas National Forest released information on the current fires that are burning on the forest this evening, July 3….

Advisory evacuations announced for Sugar Fire

Editor

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Advisory for the Sugar Fire east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf…