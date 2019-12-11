The Season of Giving in Indian Valley

It’s almost Christmas and with that is the reality of need in the community.

This year’s angel tree program in Indian Valley is coordinated by Plumas Crisis Resource Intervention and Resource Center in Quincy.

The Greenville Wellness Center is taking names for the food bank for individuals and families to sign up for its Christmas meal giveaway. The deadline for signing up for a free meal is this Friday, Dec. 13.

Meals will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 20, between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Greenville Wellness Center is still running its coat drive, and coordinator Rhonda Reames indicated that the center could definitely use more coat donations.

Reames also notes that they would like to receive donations of pet food.

For more information on how readers can donate to the community or how community members in need can sign up for any of the programs listed above, please call the Indian Valley Family Resource and Wellness Center at (530) 284-1560.