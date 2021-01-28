The snow keeps coming

The snow came down overnight throughout Plumas County and is forecast to continue throughout the day. When Plumas Unified School District made the decision to cancel school this morning, officials had received word that Portola had received 14 to 16 inches overnight; Quincy 6 to 8 inches; Greenville 5 to 8 inches; and Chester 6 inches of heavy snow. Those totals have all increased in the ensuing hours.

Highway 70 has been closed from the Greenville Wye to Jarbo Gab with chain restrictions on the other roadways including Highway 395. Drive carefully out there.

For the latest road conditions call Caltrans at 1- (800) 427-7623

Or go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

You can also find more information by going to both the Caltrans District 2 and CHP Facebook pages.