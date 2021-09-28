Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both under 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington served their last day on the Dixie Fire. Photo from Plumas National Forest
Their work is done on the Dixie — the Army departs

The calvary has arrived. That’s how it felt when Army soldiers arrived in Plumas County in early September to help fight the Dixie Fire. After a quick, but intense training session, they were assigned to the firelines.

But as the Dixie Fire nears full containment, the soldiers are leaving. Their last day of work was Sept. 26.

“Please join us in thanking these soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both under 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington,” the Plumas National Forest shared Monday. “Yesterday was their last day working as firefighters on the Dixie Fire and we made great progress containing the fire with their help.”

Below are some of the photos that capture their time here, courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

