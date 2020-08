Submitted by Dale Knutsen

Special to Plumas News

With all of the evacuations and tension this past week dealing with wildland fires, perhaps a little good news would be in order. This chart illustrates the encouraging fact that there was only one new coronavirus case added to the county list during the week ending Friday, Aug. 21. That brings the county total to 40 confirmed cases, and Plumas County Public Health is reporting that all have recovered.

