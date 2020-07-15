This year’s Plumas Grown Farm Crawl canceled

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 Plumas Grown Farm Crawl, scheduled for the weekend of August 1 and 2, has been canceled,” announced Laura E. Rodriguez, the founder of Plumas Grown Farm Crawl. “We hope to be back next summer.”

The annual event provides an opportunity for individuals to tour a number of local farms and learn new tips and best practices for growing in Plumas County.

The farm crawl is just the latest in a series of events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus. It has already claimed the annual Fourth of July celebrations, music festivals, the Plumas-Sierra County Fair and more.