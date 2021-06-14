Three vaccine clinics remaining in June

There are still opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health specifying dates for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Additionally, Lassen Drug in Chester, and Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy, are offering the vaccine. (See details below)

California residents with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine are eligible to win prizes of $50,000 and $1.5 million. And today, June 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that on six lucky winners of California destination vacations would be announced July 1. Individuals who received their vaccine in the California are eligible and do not need to enter to win.

Remaining Public Health vaccination clinics in June

Monday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

Thursday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

Thursday, June 24, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (first and second doses of Pfizer)

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Other vaccination options

Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. Both Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy have appointments available, as does Lassen Drug Co. in Chester. The drug stores in Greenville and Portola are not administering vaccine at this time.

Appointments can be made at Quincy Pharmacy by going to its website www.quincypharmacy.com . If you need to make an appointment outside of the listed appointment times, call the pharmacy (283-4545) and staff will do their best to accommodate you.

Appointments for Lassen Drug can be made through the state’s MyTurn website.