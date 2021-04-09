Thrift store in Chester open 7 days

Another Man’s Treasure Thrift Store, located at 680 Main Street, Chester, is now open 7 days a week.

Sundays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 pm., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donations are currently accepted Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.