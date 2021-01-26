Time to freak out? National Weather Service shares what to expect

Sometimes storms fail to materialize as initially forecast, but that isn’t expected to be the case for the next couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno a major storm is arriving this evening and is described as “one of the most impactful we’ve seen in many years.”

Periods of heavy snow and strong winds are anticipated tonight through Thursday both in the Sierra and Western Nevada. Heaviest snow rates are expected early Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thurs morning as a cold atmospheric river hits twice. A brief period of rain/snow is forecast, though it’s not expected to impact snow levels.

Whiteout conditions are anticipated over the passes and prolonged disruptive travel impacts are expected region-wide. The National Weather Service advises “Be where you need to be by sundown today — you might be there for a couple days.” Expect major delays and cancellations for air travel and roads. Increased avalanche danger and issues with snow loads on vulnerable structures. Power outages possible with strong winds.

There is lingering snow potential into Friday, especially for Sierra. Another storm is trending for late Sunday into Monday with mountain snow, valley snow or rain, and strong winds. The Pacific wet-storm door then looks to close somewhat abruptly with high pressure building off the coast.