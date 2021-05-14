News 

To mask or not to mask?

Editor

The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed mask rules for fully vaccinated people — those who have been vaccinated are free to go without a mask indoors and outdoors with some exceptions — health care facilities, while flying or taking public transit, and in congregate settings such as homeless shelters and jails. But what does that mean here in Plumas County?

Lori Beatley, spokeswoman for Plumas County Public Health, said that the county is awaiting state guidance. As of now, state guidance requires residents — vaccinated or not — to wear masks indoors or when in close proximity to others.

The CDC specifically noted that its new guidelines do not override those put in place by states and local jurisdictions. Beatley said she is hopeful that new state guidance would be issued in the next couple of days.

Across the country, entities are adjusting their requirements, but it’s a patchwork approach. And in some areas where states are implementing the new CDC guidelines, businesses are reluctant to drop the mask mandate for fear it will make their employees more vulnerable to the virus. Because while the CDC allows fully vaccinated people to enter facilities without a mask, there is no mechanism to verify that an individual is indeed fully vaccinated.

This will be a dynamic situation as the county and country continue to adjust to the latest guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Posts

CalFire announces NO burn days in Plumas May 14-17

Editor

For residents living on state responsibility area lands within the Lassen-Modoc-Plumas Unit of CALFIRE, Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May…

May 13: Plumas announces 8 new cases this evening – 7 in Eastern Plumas

Editor

It’s not good news for Plumas County tonight. The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 13, that there are…

Plumas DA joins 40 others in challenging state’s early release of prison inmates

Editor

Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister has joined Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected DAs across California…

Many options to receive a vaccine this month in Plumas

Editor

There are multiple opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health offering clinics throughout May….

Registration now open for youth bike team

Editor

Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team has opened registration for Plumas County youth who will attend grades 6 through 12…

Donate used shoes and raise funds for Plumas youth mountain bike team

Editor

The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds…