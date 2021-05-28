Tour Mountain Meadows with Feather River Land Trust
Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) and Mountain Meadows Conservancy invite one and all to a community gathering on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on two conserved properties near Westwood. Join local conservationists and volunteers for a walking tour and update on both FRLT’s Gateway Preserve and the Mountain Meadows Reservoir, which is protected by a FRLT conservation easement.
This is a great opportunity to explore these special properties and learn about potential restoration projects, local trail planning efforts, future ownership, and land uses, and discuss your ideas and opportunities too. All are asked to meet at the Gateway Preserve on the north shore of Mountain Meadows Reservoir. Directions online.
Attendees are asked to bring a hat and clothes suited for the elements, sturdy walking shoes, a mask just in case, water and snacks, along with anything else needed to be comfortable outdoors. For more information, contact Nils Lunder, Northern Regional Manager at Feather River Land Trust. Updates will also be posted to the FRLT Facebook page.