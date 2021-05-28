Tour Mountain Meadows with Feather River Land Trust

Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) and Mountain Meadows Conservancy invite one and all to a community gathering on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on two conserved properties near Westwood. Join local conservationists and volunteers for a walking tour and update on both FRLT’s Gateway Preserve and the Mountain Meadows Reservoir, which is protected by a FRLT conservation easement.

This is a great opportunity to explore these special properties and learn about potential restoration projects, local trail planning efforts, future ownership, and land uses, and discuss your ideas and opportunities too. All are asked to meet at the Gateway Preserve on the north shore of Mountain Meadows Reservoir. Directions online.