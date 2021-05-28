News 

Tour Mountain Meadows with Feather River Land Trust

Lauren

Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) and Mountain Meadows Conservancy invite one and all to a community gathering on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on two conserved properties near Westwood. Join local conservationists and volunteers for a walking tour and update on both FRLT’s Gateway Preserve and the Mountain Meadows Reservoir, which is protected by a FRLT conservation easement.

This is a great opportunity to explore these special properties and learn about potential restoration projects, local trail planning efforts, future ownership, and land uses, and discuss your ideas and opportunities too. All are asked to meet at the Gateway Preserve on the north shore of Mountain Meadows Reservoir. Directions online.

Attendees are asked to bring a hat and clothes suited for the elements, sturdy walking shoes, a mask just in case, water and snacks, along with anything else needed to be comfortable outdoors. For more information, contact Nils Lunder, Northern Regional Manager at Feather River Land Trust. Updates will also be posted to the FRLT Facebook page.

Related Posts

Another month; another book giveaway at the Plumas County libraries

Editor

Continuing with its monthly tradition your local branch of the Plumas County Library will be offering free books – one…

PG&E promotes former Plumas County resident to regional Vice President

Editor

As part of its commitment to enhance focus on safety, security, and operational performance, PG&E today announced the appointment of…

Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen to host dinner and show

Lauren

The Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen are hosting an adult themed “Wild West Murder Mystery” benefit dinner show on Saturday,…

Lake Davis derby to benefit Eastern Plumas fire coming in June

Lauren

The Lake Davis annual spring fishing derby is coming on Saturday, June 19 with all proceeds to benefit the Eastern…

Be aware of some road work in the Bucks Lake Wilderness

Editor

The Plumas National Forest announced some upcoming road advisories as PG&E will be restoring road surfaces near Lower Bucks Lake…

Man sentenced for first degree attempted murder

Editor

Tobie Allen Guffie received an indeterminate term of life with the possibility of parole (pursuant to statute) May 25 after…