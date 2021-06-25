Town Hall Theatre shares July movie schedule

A message from the Town Hall Theatre:

The Town Hall Theatre is pleased to be back in business providing our community with a BIG screen movie experience. We strive to get the best selections available to appeal to a variety of interests. We look forward to seeing you back again at YOUR Town Hall Theatre. Here is our latest Summer movie schedule…

A QUIET PLACE PART 2 plays July 2-5, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm The sequel written and directed by John Krasinski has been reviewed as a great sequel and a big screen cinematic experience. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. The film also stars Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou and John Krasinski.

This 97 minute Suspense Horror film is Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEMwSdne6UE&t=2s

HERE TODAY plays July 9-12, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

Here Today follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) and they form an unlikely, yet hilarious and touching friendship, that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Even though the storyline deals with dementia, it does so in an endearing manner appealing to fans of Crystal and Haddish, and a broader adult audience looking for some laughs.

This 117 minute Comedy is Rated PG-13 for strong language, and sexual references

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3v8n_8-QqA

IN THE HEIGHTS plays July 16-19, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big… In the Heights. Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience

This 143 minute Musical Drama is Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0CL-ZSuCrQ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAX-4208L5A&t=90s

THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD plays July 23-26, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) — are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you’ll have to see.

This 108 minute Suspenseful Action Comedy is Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexual content and brief drug use

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRZYZ3g8l54&t=3s

DREAM HORSE plays July 30-August 1, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

The film tells the true story, in a heartwarming and charming fashion, of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community. Dream Horse has a perfect balance of drama and comedy that is perfect for diverse-aged audien

This 113 minute Family friendly Comic/Drama inspiring film is Rated PG for language and thematic elements.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEK5MmxP620

We have also confirmed a booking for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway for Aug. 6-9 and are working on securing dates for Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Summer of Soul Queen Bees, Jungle Cruise and Free Guy.

Currently updated state and local COVID guidelines have lifted capacity and spacing guidelines. And fully vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear facemasks to enter the theatre or while in the auditorium, but unvaccinated persons are still required to be masked.

Keep in the know. The most up-to-date movie schedule is posted on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/town-hall-theatre.html or, subscribe to our free monthly Plumas Arts emails https://www.plumasarts.org/contact-us.html like us on our Town Hall Theatre facebook page or click our ad on Plumas News online.

You may purchase tickets for a specific movie and date purchase presale tickets online… https://www.plumasarts.org/town-hall-theatre.html

For any questions about the Town Hall Theatre please email [email protected] or call Plumas Arts at 530-283-3402.