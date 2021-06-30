Trevor Owen Cahill, a genuine friend to everyone he met—believing there was good in everyone—died on June 24, 2021 in Carlsbad, CA surrounded by family, after a short and courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Trevor, born November 14, 1971, grew up in Escondido, CA graduating from Escondido High School in 1985.

He entered California Highway Patrol Academy on August 14, 2000, and was assigned to the Hollister-Gilroy area on February 19, 2001 upon graduation. Trevor subsequently transferred to the San Gorgonio Pass area on May 1, 2002.

He transferred to the Quincy area on September 1, 2014, where he remained until his retirement on May 1, 2021. While he spent well over two years on the road patrolling the highways of California, he shined using his administrative and organizational skills and for over 18 years managed the evidence room, tested school bus drivers, oversaw the CHP tow truck program, and maintained the CHP mobile video audio recording systems in both the San Gorgonio Pass and Quincy areas.

Trevor had a passion for the outdoors. Whether it be on land or on water, he found tranquility in being able to escape and unplug from the fast paced and hectic work life. He loved hiking, accomplishing Mount Whitney multiple times and many other peaks in the Sierra Nevada.

His love for the water took him to deep sea fishing in Alaska on a Nordic Tug, and to fishing and swimming in the warm waters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He loved to travel and see the world and to learn about different people and cultures-something he intended to do more of in retirement.

As a friend to everyone he met, Trevor was attracted to everyone’s individuality and accepted the imperfections in others.

All were always welcome at his table, always genuinely interested in other people’s days and thoughts. He made people feel welcomed and important. He loved his family and for Trevor that extended beyond blood relations. He was an amazing man, loving father, and selfless friend who will be missed by many.

He is survived by his husband, Josh Huddleston, and former spouse Russell Rappel Schmid, both of Greenville, CA, former spouse CHP Sergeant Julie Nolta, daughter Megan Cahill of Twin Falls, ID, step-son, Jared Rappel Schmid of Westminster, MD, mother Sherryl Cahill and brothers, Mark, Eric and Brady Cahill, all of Escondido, CA.

A celebration of life is planned for 4 p.m. on July 7 in Quincy at Quintopia Brewing Co.