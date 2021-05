Plumas County residents who felt the earth move at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, experienced the second of three quakes centered near Truckee last night. According to the US Geological Service, a 3.1 magnitude quake struck at 9:26 p.m., followed by the 4.7 jolt at 9:35 p.m., and then a 3.2 quake at 9:37 p.m. No damage was reported near the epicenters as of this morning.