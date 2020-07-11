Friday, July 10, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Highlighted News 

Twice weekly COVID testing begins in Quincy next week

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Plumas District Hospital, in collaboration with Plumas County Public Health Agency, will conduct the first in a series of COVID-19 testing events (not-antibody testing) on Tuesday, July 14,  from 8:30–10:30 a.m. in Quincy. Registration for this event is Monday, July 13, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please call 530-283-5640 to register. Registrants will be given instructions for arrival.

The July 14 event kicks off a new twice weekly COVID-19 testing schedule. Until further notice, mass testing will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30- 10:30 a.m. in Quincy. Registration is required to participate in all testing events.

The expansion of COVID-19 mass testing is made in an effort to better serve: Individuals who think they have been exposed, but have no symptoms themselves; and Individuals who need testing for work or travel

page1image9640

Step 1

Registration for Tuesday events is the Monday prior from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Registration for Thursday events is the Wednesday prior from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Please call 530-283-5640 to register
  • During registration you will be given a time frame and other instructions for arrival
  • You must register in order to be tested

Step 2

  • On the day of testing, arrive to the hospital front parking lot. Follow the instructions given when you registered
  • Please do not get out of your car

Step 3

  • Specimen collection (via nasal swab) will take place while you remain in your car
  • A representative from Plumas County Public Health Agency will notify you of your test results 4-6 business days after collection

More News