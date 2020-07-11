Twice weekly COVID testing begins in Quincy next week

Plumas District Hospital, in collaboration with Plumas County Public Health Agency, will conduct the first in a series of COVID-19 testing events (not-antibody testing) on Tuesday, July 14, from 8:30–10:30 a.m. in Quincy. Registration for this event is Monday, July 13, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please call 530-283-5640 to register. Registrants will be given instructions for arrival.

The July 14 event kicks off a new twice weekly COVID-19 testing schedule. Until further notice, mass testing will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30- 10:30 a.m. in Quincy. Registration is required to participate in all testing events.

The expansion of COVID-19 mass testing is made in an effort to better serve: Individuals who think they have been exposed, but have no symptoms themselves; and Individuals who need testing for work or travel