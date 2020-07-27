Two die in wrong-way driver highway collision

A wrong-way driver on Highway 395 south of the Shoe Tree caused a three-vehicle collision that claimed his life as well as that of another driver.

According to a news release issued by the California Highway Patrol this morning, July 27, on Saturday, July 25, at 9 p.m. an unidentified 38-year-old male driver from Hayward was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 395 at a high rate of speed in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup. A second driver, identified as R. Wilson, 54, of Reno was driving southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet. Wilson observed the truck coming toward him and swerved to the right shoulder to avoid a head-on collision. As a result, the side of the truck sideswiped Wilson’s vehicle.

Immediately subsequent to that collision, a southbound vehicle behind Wilson was struck head on by the truck. That individual, a 43-year-old male from Houston, Texas, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was extricated and taken to Renown Medical Center where he also died from his injuries. The CHP said that alcohol impairment is suspected.

No injuries were reported for Wilson. All drivers were properly restrained by seat belts. Highway 395 was closed in both directions from approximately 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. and then one-way traffic control was in effect until approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The collision remains under investigation.