Two fundraisers planned for injured county man

Erik Joy of Clio sustained major injuries following a single vehicle incident Feb. 25. Friends of Erik are rallying to raise money for him and his family at the Ricochet Café on Friday, March 13, and at The Brewing Lair on Saturday, March 14. One hundred percent of the donations will go to Erik’s family.

The fundraiser at Ricochet Café on Friday runs from 5 to 9 p.m., and features pizza by Gumba’s, heavy appetizers and beer. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Organizers recommend a $15 donation per person for food, but ask people to donate what they can.

A drawing will be held Friday night at Ricochet Café, 276 Lower Main St., Clio, every hour.

The fundraiser at The Brewing Lair on Saturday is simple. From noon to sundown, The Brewing Lair will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of every beer sold to the Joy family. The Brewing Lair is located at 67007 Highway 70, Blairsden.