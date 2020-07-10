Two new cases in Eastern Plumas; investigations underway in Almanor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, July 10, that the county has been notified of two additional cases of COVID-19 in residents from Eastern Plumas.

The new cases are household contacts, with the infection likely acquired in Reno. These cases will be added to the Plumas County COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.plumascounty.us/2669/Novel-Coronavirus-2019-COVID-19.

Additionally, the COVID Response Team is investigating multiple COVID-19 exposures in the Lake Almanor area, where new clusters appear to be linked to gatherings that were held during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Multiple counties are involved with this ongoing investigation.

According to the public health agency, gatherings are defined as meetings or other events that bring together persons from multiple households at the same time for a shared or group experience in a single room, space, or place such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, or other indoor or outdoor space. The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.

The health agency warns that the flurry of new cases and investigations are “good reminders to not let our guard down against COVID-19.” All of these incidents seem to be linked to gatherings where strict social distancing was not being followed.

For personal and social activities, it is important to:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household.

Use social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others).

Consider bringing hand sanitizer and be sure to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home