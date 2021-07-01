A search warrant executed in Spring Garden by the Plumas County Sheriff's Office and Fish and Wildlife revealed this commercial marijuana grow. Photo courtesy of Plumas County Sheriff's Office
Two Quincy men arrested on host of charges following joint effort by law enforcement

Editor

A joint operation with the Plumas County Sheriff’s SWAT team and Investigations Unit, and state Fish and Wildlife officers resulted in the arrest of two Quincy men.

On Wednesday, June 30, at approximately 11 a.m. the agencies served a search warrant at 580 USFS Rd 25N42/Squirrel Creek Road in Spring Garden.

According to a press release issued by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, while serving the warrant one suspect was encountered on the property, Michael Schafer, 41, of Quincy.

A search revealed six, 80-foot-long hoop houses that contained 340 marijuana plants. This grow is considered a commercial operation and Schafer was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into the Plumas County Correctional Center.   

A search warrant also was served at Schafer’s residence located at 333 Crescent St space #12 where additional marijuana plants were discovered and processed marijuana for sale.

Another search warrant was served at 562 Jackson St. in Quincy, the home of Ronnie Hadley, 40, in connection with the marijuana garden located on Squirrel Creek Road. Warrant investigators discovered processed marijuana for sale, psilocybin mushrooms and four firearms.  

Hadley was booked into the Plumas County Correctional Center for cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

Some of the 340 marijuana plants located in the Spring Garden area on June 30 during a joint operation with Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Fish and Wildlife. Photo courtesy of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office

