Upcoming dinner & dance at Olsen Barn

Join in at the Olsen Barn Dinner & Dance, a special dedication ceremony Saturday, Aug. 3, and enjoy the evening with friends, food and music by the Lost Sierra Ramblers to celebrate the conservation and restoration of the amazing 130-year-old Olsen Barn and meadow in Chester. It promises to be a glorious evening of fun!

Drinks and appetizers will be served at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6 p.m. and includes two beverages — local craft beer provided by Waganupa Brewing, wine or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Tickets include a lovely evening in the barn and a full dinner by Bella Luna Creative Catering of Lake Almanor, featuring grilled tri-tip, apricot chicken, creamy potato gratin, green salad and dessert. A vegetarian option will also be available.

Learn what FRLT is doing to protect and steward this 107-acre property during the event. Take in the amazing views, bring your dancing shoes, and celebrate this iconic community treasure!

Go to www.frlt.org/news-events/olsen-barn-dedication to register for the dinner and dance. The cost is $40 for adults and includes two beverage tickets, and $15 for children 12 and under. Credit cards online only.

The main office phone number is 283-5758.

Donations make the difference

The FRLT appreciates the community’s passion and kindness, with the trust now over halfway to its fundraising goal of $50,000!

FRLT staff are grateful for FRLT members like you — more than 1,100 like-minded friends who are passionate about conserving one of California’s most magnificent and bio-diverse regions.

Donations fuel the organization’s push to conserve 75,000 more acres of unique wetlands and meadows by 2021 that will protect clean and plentiful water — a source for 300-plus wildlife species; breathtaking open spaces where people, plants and wildlife thrive; anda vibrant, healthy future for our children.

Only with local help can FRLT ensure that this landscape remains healthy and resilient today and for future generations.