Update on the Sierra County shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search and subsequent arrest of a man who was charged with the shooting death of one person and injuring two others.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, July 4, in a remote part of Sierra County near La Porte. The suspect’s name and details on charges have not been released.

Click on the link below to read the Oroville Mercury Record’s story about the victim, Dr. Ari Gershman, a Danville doctor who took his 15-year-old son on an off-road holiday weekend adventure trip on the Tahoe National Forest.

