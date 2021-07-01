News 

Update on the Sky Fire near Philbrook Lake on the Almanor Ranger District

Editor
The California Interagency Incident Management Team was released this morning, July 1, and command of the fire will return to the Lassen National Forest.
The Sky Fire broke out Sunday, June 27 at approximately 4 p.m. It is now approximately 76 acres and 50 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Control lines around the fire continue to be improved. Firefighters remain focused on securing hot spots within the fire perimeter, as expected weather conditions may make control more difficult. The forecast is for hot and dry conditions throughout the week, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms each day, with gusty winds and minimal precipitation.  Erratic winds from passing storms could potentially increase the activity of a smoldering fire.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation warning for the Philbrook and Snag Lakes area yesterday. PG&E will reopen the Philbrook and Snag Lake recreation areas over the next two days. Please be cautious if you are traveling around those areas, as there are increased traffic hazards from multiple fire resources.

