Utility outages tied to area fires

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric announced that the Claremont Fire is causing system-wide disturbances to power. (Graeagle residents are reporting that they have no power this evening.

The Sheep Fire is also causing local outages in the Gold Run-Wingfield Road in the Susanville area. Crews are on site and working to restore fire.

Additionally some area residents have been notified by their Internet providers that their service may be disrupted due to damage to fiber optic lines.