Mt. Lassen Community Church (MLCC) is offering Vacation Bible School July 19-21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chester Park and MLCC Theater in Chester. The school is open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Email or call to register: Jennie Mathews, 925-789-0263, [email protected]. Scholarships are available. Cost is $20 per child, and covers a T-shirt, snacks, water bottle, crafts and more.