Vacation Bible Schoolers keep busy

Members of the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church and their volunteers spent another fun and inspiration-packed week at the Creation Station Vacation Bible School.

Singing songs, doing crafts, learning to make wholesome bread and many activities kept participants busy throughout the week of July 8-12.

“We had a great week of VBS,” said organizer Nina Harris. “Children sang songs, played games outside, had snacks, did crafts,” and much more during daily programs that last more than two hours per day.

Forty to 50 children attended this year’s programs, Harris said.

The week of projects and fun ended with an opportunity for family members and friends to see and hear what VBS participants had learned during the week. On Friday, kids participated in daily activities, but joined family and friends for dinner prepared by members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Quincy.

Another dinner of ravioli and more will be offered Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for participants to pick up the completed melmac bowls they created.