Vaccination clinics underway across the county for those 75-plus

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Across Plumas County, 600 residents 75 years and older are being vaccinated this week. The Public Health Agency allotted 200 doses each to Seneca Healthcare District in Chester, Eastern Plumas Health Care in Portola and Plumas District Hospital in Quincy.

Vaccines were administered at the Chester Memorial Hall on Feb. 10-11, at the Graeagle Fire Station on Feb. 9 and 11; and at the Mormon Church in Quincy on Feb. 11-12.

Additionally, Public Health is administering 160 second doses this week to educators and childcare providers.

Public Health spokeswoman Lori Beatley said that next week is reserved for second doses only due to the amount of vaccine available. Moving forward, she is hopeful that the county’s allotment will increase as the state is changing how it will be distributing the vaccine, prioritizing older populations. Roughly 30 percent of Plumas County’s population is 65 and older.

Beatley said that it’s hoped the 75-plus age group will be completed by the end of the month. While most of the Chester population in that age group has been vaccinated, both the Eastern Plumas and Quincy areas have a greater percentage of older residents.

While Public Health has been criticized for the vaccine rollout – both for the sign-up process and the lack of available vaccine, this week’s vaccine clinics have brought positive responses.

Yesterday Plumas News received a note from a Graeagle resident who received her first dose and wanted to share her experience. With her permission it is being shared:

“My husband and I were vaccinated yesterday in Graeagle with the second shot already scheduled in four weeks. This was the culmination of the Plumas County Health Department’s Covid-19 vaccination program.

“I have to say that with all the frustration and waiting, everything went very, very smoothly. From getting on the list, which told them who and how many were interested in receiving the vaccination, through scheduling appointments, personnel to manage the paperwork at the vaccination center, to getting the ‘jab’ as the British like to call it, to the required wait time for possible reactions. Everything was very well organized and handled professionally. I would give Plumas County a 5-star rating.”