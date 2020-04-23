Update: Vegetation fire’s progression stopped

Updated 6 p.m. – The Forest Service is reporting that forward progression of the fire has been stopped and the hose lay is in. Firefighters are working to finish a hand line around the perimeter of the 6.7 ac fire. Fire is doing a good job of burning the ground litter; fire officials say it looks good.

The Forest Service is responding to a fire burning in steep terrain along A-15 west of Portola. The fire is estimated to be about three to four acres with no structures threatened at this time. Crews are cutting line and laying hose.