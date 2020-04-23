Thursday, April 23, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Breaking News News 

Update: Vegetation fire’s progression stopped

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Updated 6 p.m. – The Forest Service is reporting that forward progression of the fire has been stopped and the hose lay is in. Firefighters are working to finish a hand line around the perimeter of the 6.7 ac fire. Fire is doing a good job of burning the ground litter; fire officials say it looks good.

The Forest Service is responding to a fire burning in steep terrain along A-15 west of Portola. The fire is estimated to be about three to four acres with no structures threatened at this time. Crews are cutting line and laying hose.