Videos highlight the youth of P-Crew

Want to know more about Plumas Conservation, Restoration, & Education in Watersheds (P-CREW)? There are now videos available to learn about the Sierra Institute’s youth stewardship program.

In addition to being a first 40-hour per week job for many participants, this is their first opportunity to experience nature up close and personal. For others, it’s their first time getting to know people of different ethnicities, religions, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Whatever their past experiences, P-CREW brings them new adventures, challenges, and skill-building opportunities. Summer P-CREW very nearly did not happen last year due to the pandemic.

Thanks to Sierra Institute’s staff, its partnership with Plumas District Hospital, and generous donors, the Institute was able to provide youth with what was, for many, their only chance to socialize face-to-face with peers and experience nature on a daily basis since the shutdown.

Youth Reflections– P-CREW Youth reflect on how the experience impacted their personal growth, especially around relationships and community building.

