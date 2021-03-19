Vinton John Pearce

9/5/1950 – 3/13/2021

Vinton John Pearce, a native of Greenville, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a Stockton hospital, following a long illness. He was 71 years of age. John attended local schools, graduating from Greenville High School in 1969. He worked as a butcher in Quincy and then resided in various areas in Northern California.

He is survived by his siblings, Vicki Pyle and her husband, Bob of Susanville; brother, Joe Pearce of Oroville and sister, Terri Pearce of Chico.

Graveside services will be Saturday, March 26, 2021, at Taylorsville Cemetery with Reverend Larry Blair officiating. Services are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Greenville High School Wrestling Program.