Volunteer shoppers to help the area’s vulnerable in Chester area

Volunteers collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce, Chester Wellness Center, Holiday Market and Lassen Drug began a shopping service for the area’s vulnerable population at Holiday Market, that will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while needed. Give the volunteers your shopping list (8-10 items). Wait in your car while they shop. Make a quick payment with the volunteer team outside using credit cards, cash or checks. All public health safety protocols will be followed. Call 264-5064 for more information. For faster service email your grocery list in advance to info@mtvp.org and fill out the NEEDS ASSESSMENT at www.mtvp.org.