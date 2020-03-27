Friday, March 27, 2020
Coronavirus 

Volunteer shoppers to help the area’s vulnerable in Chester area

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Volunteers collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce, Chester Wellness Center, Holiday Market and Lassen Drug began a shopping service for the area’s vulnerable population at Holiday Market, that will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while needed. Give the volunteers your shopping list (8-10 items). Wait in your car while they shop. Make a quick payment with the volunteer team outside using credit cards, cash or checks. All public health safety protocols will be followed. Call 264-5064 for more information. For faster service email your grocery list in advance to info@mtvp.org and fill out the NEEDS ASSESSMENT at www.mtvp.org.

 

