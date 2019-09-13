Walker Fire Day 10

7:30 a.m., Sept. 10: The Walker Fire, which broke out about noon on Sept. 4, is now at 50,730 acres and 32 percent contained.

According to this morning’s briefing, Last night firefighters monitored containment lines ensuring fire stayed within the perimeter, and added hose lays around yesterday’s small spot fire on the southeastern edge. Crews also prepared the containment line for tactical firing operations planned today near the 10 Road. Holding crews patrolled the fire and provided structure defense in threatened areas including Murdock Crossing and Frazier Cabin.

Today, firefighters will continue to strengthen and improve containment lines. Along the southern portion of the fire, near the 10 Road and south of Antelope Lake, firefighters plan to continue firing operations to reduce unburned fuel adjacent to containment lines. Crews and equipment will continue to mop up yesterday’s two acre spot fire on the southeast side near Clover Creek. Aerial resources will continue to support fire operations as visibility allows.

The warming and drying trend will continue throughout the weekend, with warmer temperatures, lower humidity and increased winds. Sunday is forecasted to bring winds up to 40 mph. These conditions will create much more active fire behavior and more challenging conditions for firefighters on the line.