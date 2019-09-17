Walker Fire Day 14-96 percent contained!

7:30 a.m., Sept. 14: Thank you firefighters for your great preparation and Mother Nature for bringing much needed rain. The Walker Fire is now 96 percent contained! It is 54,518 acres with seven structures destroyed. There are still 1,916 personnel deployed on the fire. The Walker Fire broke out Sept. 4, 11 miles east of Taylorsville in Plumas County’s Genesee Valley. Areas in both Plumas and Lassen counties were evacuated, but those mandates have all been lifted.

Overnight fire activity was minimal which allowed firefighters the opportunity to monitor and patrol the fire perimeter. Crews continued removing unneeded equipment from the fireline. Firefighter safety remains a top priority due to the many hazards that still exist within the fire area, such as fire weakened trees, loosened rocks and debris and poor road conditions.

Today, the favorable weather will improve conditions in the fire area which will allow firefighters better access to facilitate suppression repair and access equipment to be removed. Resource Advisers continue working with crews in areas disturbed by fire suppression activities. Crews will restore these areas into a condition that does not negatively affect natural and cultural resources while minimizing erosion.

With the high increase in containment and the threat of escape mitigated, a large number of fire personnel and equipment continue being released from the incident to return to their home units.

Morning fog is expected and winds should be relatively light today with fair skies and a slight increase in temperatures. Another weather system will move into northern California Wednesday bringing a good chance of wetting rain in the afternoon and evening.