Walker Fire Day 9
7:45 a.m., Sept. 12: The Walker Fire, which broke out about noon on Sept. 4, is now at 49,722 acres and 28 percent contained. There are 1,891 personnel working on the fire including 150 engines and six helicopters.
According to this morning’s briefing: The fire’s torching and spotting in the southeastern end of the fire kept crews busy throughout the night. Firefighters continued to improve containment lines and added hose lays, making good progress in the Wheeler Ridge area, connecting established lines with unfinished portions. Structure defense is in place in threatened areas including Murdock Crossing, and crews were able to mop up additional areas in the Antelope Lake and eastern side of the fire.
Fire behavior analysts are predicting increased fire activity today as fuels dry out after Monday’s rain event. On the northeast section of the fire, near Round Mountain, firefighters will continue to mop up using hose lays to create more fire line depth into the burned area. Dozers and firing tactics will be used where possible to improve containment lines on the eastern and southern fire boundary. Throughout the day, firefighters will work to strengthen and improve containment lines around the fire. Aerial resources will continue to support fire operations as visibility improves.
The new fire camp located at Four Corners is allowing firefighters quicker access into the eastern portions of the fire, but has also increased vehicle and equipment traffic in eastern Plumas County. The Forest Service asks the public to be aware of this increased activity and to please drive accordingly.
Due to changing wind patterns, smoke was pushed into portions of central and eastern Plumas County yesterday. Today, winds are expected to be light from the southeast in the morning and changing to the southwest in the afternoon, conditions that will create another smoky day in the area.
Editor’s note: This article is not behind Feather Publishing’s paywall because it deals with a matter of significant public safety. Please consider subscribing to one of our four local newspapers to support the journalists bringing you this information.
4 thoughts on “Walker Fire Day 9”
you guys really need some new software for your website. very sloppy and links that dont work. spend a little $. and dont limit what people can see..my guess is you havent had many people subscribe bc the info you provide is not very pertinent and often dated
Interesting. That hasn’t been our experience at all, but thank you for sharing your views.
Dear John, I agree w/ Debra Moore. I have a subscription and am satisfied.
Hi Debra,
Thanks so much for all the coverage! Works fine for us, we were very concerned when the smoke turn southward and all the helicopters were repositioned at the Nervino Airport, we live close by! But due to the amount of fire personnel and equipment, they’ve done a great job and we thank them for their hard work. Love watching the helicopters! Great pilots and crew!!!
Toodie