Wayne J. Miller

6/29/1929 – 1/27/2021

Mr. Miller, age 91, was born in Oklahoma and then moved to Quincy, CA, with his family at the age of 2 years. Here he attended local schools, graduating from Quincy High School. Here he met and married Ruth Harvey Miller on January 7, 1951. Their marriage of 70 years, has been was impressive to all that have know them.

Wayne worked as a logger in his early adult life, then served in the U.S. Navy, stationed at San Diego. Returning to Quincy he was employed by Cal-Trans for 32 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; children, Michael Miller, Cheryl Miller Sevier and David Miller, all of Quincy and by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Private inurnment was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.