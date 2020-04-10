We will be publishing the news online

To all our readers,

The calls have been coming into our office and it’s been heartbreaking. We are hearing from our readers who can’t fathom life without their local newspaper. We understand; we can’t either. It’s hard to describe the emotions that ensue when the newspaper rolls off the press each week — representing the cumulative efforts of dozens of people who contribute to chronicling life in Plumas County — but for now the press is silenced. Our offices, once teeming with employees are either closed, or operating under a skeleton crew as we close out this issue. But we are not done. For now, we will continue to do all that we can to keep our readers informed by posting press releases and news stories to plumasnews.com. No, it’s not the same as holding a newspaper in your hands and we hope that in the not-too-distant future we can resume print production, but in the meantime, please email dmoore@plumasnews.com with any information that needs to be shared.