Weekly look at COVID

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his latest contribution:

Another week of favorable news. The statewide number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 declined again this past week. Health officials are probably holding their breath, hoping that the impact of recent loosening of restrictions doesn’t cause an increase in fatalities. The long time lag between infection, treatment and resolution (either recovery or death) means that it may take several weeks for the impact to be observed.