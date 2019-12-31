Weigh in on county’s transportation plan

The Plumas County Public Works Department is hosting a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., to review the final draft of the 2020 Regional Transportation Plan for the community at its office at 1834 East Main St. in East Quincy.

Presenters will be discussing the components that make up the entire transportation network, which includes state highways, local roadways, access to recreational areas, bike paths and pedestrian facilities, public transit, good movement, ITS, aviation and wayfinding.

Public comment on the plan is being taken through Jan. 9. The Plumas County Transportation Commission meeting is scheduled to adopt the document Jan. 27.

For more information, contact Jim Graham at 283-6169 or visit www.PlumasRegionalPlan.com.