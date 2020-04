Weston Wayne Wolfe was born to Mallory Wolfe, of Portola, and Eric Wolfe, of Quincy, on April 8, 2020, at 6:29 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Weston weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Alanna Collier of Portola and Eric Wilson of Portola.

Paternal parents are Donna and Dave Wolfe of Quincy.