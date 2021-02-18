What’s happening at the Plumas County libraries
All Plumas County Library branches will be open for both curbside and browsing/computer usage service beginning Monday, Feb. 22. See the notice below for details regarding branch hours and services.
Additionally, Librarian Lindsay Fuchs shares the following information:
- All Branches have the 1040 and 540 tax forms. If we don’t, we will print the forms for you for free. (All other tax forms and booklets are subject to the usual print fee.)
- Our e-magazine collection is moving to Overdrive/Libby! Our website offers step-by-step instructions on how to access our e-magazines, as well as instructions on how to use Overdrive/Libby for e-books/e-audiobooks.
- With your library card, you have access to databases and services like Brainfuse HelpNow, which offers LIVE one-to-one tutoring for all grades (including college) and subjects (available 1pm-10pm), as well as expert help writing papers, various placement tests prep, and more.
- For those who don’t want to come in but want to see what we have new on our shelves, we now have several curated catalog lists to show you what’s new at the library. (Links to them can be found under the New Shelf section on https://plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19)
- We’re also still continuing the February Book Giveaway and will have more coming up.
- Find us on Facebook at Plumas County Public Library for all the latest news! https://www.facebook.com/PlumasCountyPublicLibrary/
- And as always more information and services can be found on our website at https://plumascounty.us/546/Library