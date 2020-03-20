What’s open in Eastern Plumas

By Lauren Westmoreland

The Portola business community is actively addressing public health needs for social distancing and other COVID-19 novel coronavirus responses while continuing to provide necessary goods and services.

In response to recent events concerning Covid-19, Dollar General, 322-0384, is closing one hour early since Tuesday, March 17. Senior citizens and those at-risk will have priority shopping at the first open hour. Paper products, hand sanitizer and wipes are currently at a suggested limit of three per customer. Hours are now Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Portola Village Pharmacy, 832-4218, is offering curbside service. During this time, the pharmacy is encouraging the community to be proactive and take precautionary measures.

For those showing or close to someone with flu-like symptoms, the pharmacy asks for a phone call prior to arrival. Staff will deliver medications to your car.

Plumas Ace Hardware, 184 W Sierra Ave., 832-5208, is currently open with normal business hours, and is continuing to work to restock items on a regular basis to meet the needs of the community.

Gumba’s Family Pizza in Blairsden is offering curbside pickup. The entire menu is available online at gumbasfamily.com. The service is being offered during regular business hours, and orders can be placed by calling 836-1212.

Lena’s Cantina is offering curbside service and delivery to Portola, Graeagle and Beckwourth on Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. All daily specials are being posted on the Lena’s Cantina Facebook page. Call 832-5360 to place an order.

Pizza Factory is serving takeout and delivery. The current delivery fee has been lowered to $2, with a $10 minimum purchase. The dining room is still currently open, with limited seating in accordance with CDC guidelines on social distancing. To order call 832-0430.

Rico’s Mexican Food is offering take out only, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call ahead at 832-4017 to place an order.

The Family Corner in Portola is offering take out only. Call ahead at 832-9780. The full menu is available on Yelp.

Terry Moore, chef/owner of the Coyote Bar & Grill in Graeagle will offer takeout only this Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., for pickup or curbside delivery. He will also offer the service Wednesday, March 25, through Saturday, March 28, during the same hours. The service will continue if people support it. The full menu is available and can be viewed online. Call 836-2002.

Subway in Portola is open for takeout only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 832-0222.

This resource will be updated on an ongoing basis, please check back regularly for more.