What’s open in Indian Valley

By Meg Upton

mupton@plumasnews.com

While schools remain closed and most businesses are on winter hours anyway, there are a few COVID19-related changes in downtown Greenville.

Village Drug Pharmacy, 284-6618, remains open as is Evergreen Market, 284-7313, both gas stations and Dollar General, 567-4215, as part of essential goods for medicine, food and transportation.

Rosewater Café, 284-1998, is open for take-out only.

Country Salon, 284-7279, is open by appointment only and owner Marjorie Meeker indicates that there will be less than 10 people in the shop at all times and that Meeker will do private appointments with only the client and herself in the shop.

Sterling Sage, 284-7334, is open only Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Indian Valley Thrift Store, 284-7949, has closed for the time being.

The Way Station, 284-7439, posted on social media on St. Patrick’s Day that they intend to stay open, despite the statewide closure of bars. They also held their weekly dart night last Wednesday after the ban went into effect.

The Post Office, 284-7615, was still open at the time of this article and according to coordinator Rhonda Reames, the Greenville Wellness Center, 283-6307, was to remain open until a directive from the county to do otherwise is issued.