Where in the world for the week of 7/31/19

Pictured from left: Roy and Patty Carter, and Christie and Jeff Brawley spent a week in London to see Neil Young and Bob Dylan perform in Hyde Park on July 12. The Concert was their motivation, but they also spent time in museums, Greenwich, Avebury and the tourist attractions like the London Eye, traveling by plane, tube, train, bus and ferries.