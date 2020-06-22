- Peninsula Fire adopts preliminary budget
- Burn permit suspension begins July 1
A body discovered in Plumas County on Father’s Day has been identified as 57-year-old Vicky…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 22,…
The Plumas National Forest is upgrading the trail, parking lot, access road and campground that…
Warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the annual grass crop. The increasing fire…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Governing Board of the Plumas County Office…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Plumas County Office of Education’s Governing Board…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News Staff from Portola schools joined the Plumas County…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News Plumas County Office of Education met online on…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 19,…
Nicolas Martin Marques and Kelly Ann Cunningham, both of Chilcoot
Plumas National Forest is opening additional recreation sites today, June 19. Included are Bucks Lake…
No injuries were apparent when a single truck on La Porte Road, near the Junction…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas District Hospital announced yesterday that “a Quincy resident and contact…
Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced during the June 18 Board of Trustees meeting…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 18,…
Mass COVID-19 testing will be held in Portola on Tuesday, June 23, at Eastern Plumas…
Plumas County Public Health reported the sixth positive case of COVID-19 in the county today,…
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new order today, June 18, that all Californians must now…
Peninsula Fire District and Hamilton Branch Fire District will conduct testing of the new Emergency…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News Two Quincy brothers who have currently donated $1,000…