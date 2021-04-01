White Sulphur Springs kitchen undergoes renovations

Back in 2010 when the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) acquired the White Sulphur Springs property at 2200 Highway 89 in Clio, the kitchen of the old ranch house was a complete wreck — torn-up, uneven floor; frayed carpeting; old tile; dirt and stored junk everywhere. Just recently, the volunteers of the MVSC returned it to what it was in the days the house was operated as a bed and breakfast.

Thanks mostly to the efforts of John Barker, Robert Ware, Mark Cowan and an army of volunteers, the kitchen has been transformed to what can be seen in the accompanying photos. A complete set of kitchen appliances have been donated and installed — another important step in the renovation of the old ranch house.

Every room, upstairs and downstairs, contains a framed description of each of the period furnishings and by whom it was donated. The living and dining rooms have been featured in news releases in the past few months but the repaired kitchen, until now, has remained unexposed.

Individual house tours are still available. Call Judy at 530-836-0254 for an appointment.

A complete history and information about membership and how to contribute to the ongoing restoration, appears on the website, www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

The pandemic year has been a year of trials for the MVSC. Again, as was the case last year, this year’s Summerfest, the main fundraiser has had to be canceled. Look for a few smaller affairs later this year. Plans are in the works for another rummage sale and a new one called the “White Elephant Sale.” Continuing progress depends on community support.