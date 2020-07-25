Whitewater release canceled on the Feather

PG&E announced that the increased flows for whitewater recreation, scheduled for this weekend, July 25 & 26, in the Rock Creek Reach of the North Fork Feather River have been canceled to allow a big rig to be pulled from the river.

According to the CHP, the collision yesterday resulted in minor injuries, a hazmat spill, and required a boat rescue by Plumas County Search and Rescue. Highway 70 was closed this morning to allow removal of the big rig. The highway is now open.