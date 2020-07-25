Saturday, July 25, 2020
The operation to remove this big rig from the Feather River has canceled the recreational whitewater release for this weekend. Photo courtesy of CHP

Whitewater release canceled on the Feather

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

PG&E announced that the increased flows for whitewater recreation, scheduled for this weekend, July 25 & 26, in the Rock Creek Reach of the North Fork Feather River have been canceled to allow a big rig to be pulled from the river.

According to the CHP, the collision yesterday resulted in minor injuries, a hazmat spill, and required a boat rescue by Plumas County Search and Rescue. Highway 70 was closed this morning to allow removal of the big rig. The highway is now open.

 

