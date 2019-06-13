Wildfire safety open house tonight

Pacific Gas & Electric is expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks and to help keep customers and communities safe.

A regional open house will be held tonight, Thursday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 225 Gay St. in Chester. This is the only such event planned for Plumas County at this time. The public is invited to drop in at any time during the event to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness and meet with PG&E representatives to ask questions and share feedback.

Topics will include: expanding the Public Safety Power Shutoff program, accelerating safety inspections of electric infrastructure, and hardening the electric system for the future by replacing equipment and installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines.

Webinars will be available for those unable to attend this event in person. To see the webinar schedule, as well as dates for future open houses, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.