Former Quincy resident, William “Bill” Crigler, passed quietly December 26, 2020 at his home in Raton, New Mexico. Bill spent many years in Quincy as the head of the Department of Environmental Control. He was a County Fish and Game Commissioner and a volunteer Hunter Education Instructor.

Upon retiring, he and his wife Joann move to Raton, N.M. Bill was a lifelong hunter and shooter and the move allowed him to be near the Whittington Center, the premier shooting facility in the West. Bill was eventually a board member and life member of the Center. Bill was also a life member of the NRA and Safari Club International. He traveled the world hunting and was planning another trip to Africa when he passed. His other passion was a well aged whiskey and a rare rib-eye steak.

He is survived by his former wife Joann and his son Miles and several grandchildren. He was a kind and generous man to the end.